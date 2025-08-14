Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a 3.8% increase from Pinnacle Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of PPBN stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

