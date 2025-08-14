Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.08 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.75 ($0.12). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 8.53 ($0.12), with a volume of 318 shares trading hands.

Petards Group Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.63. The firm has a market cap of £5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.91) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Petards Group had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Petards Group plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

