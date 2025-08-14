Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Sells $1,629,586.70 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

