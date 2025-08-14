Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 288.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCRX stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.48. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at $269,672.31. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

