Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.09. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 52,897 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 252,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 845,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.