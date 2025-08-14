Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONCY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 18.6%

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

