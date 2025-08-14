Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and traded as high as $18.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 27,637 shares traded.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
