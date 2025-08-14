Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and traded as high as $18.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 27,637 shares traded.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29,533.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

