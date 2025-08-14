Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 793,505 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 793,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,497,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 42,890.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 63.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $78.60 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $620.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlueLinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

