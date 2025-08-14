Nuveen LLC Makes New $81.47 Million Investment in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,055,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,473,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.34% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KE by 111,822,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KE by 3,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,769,000 after buying an additional 7,760,169 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 504.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after buying an additional 4,709,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $54,759,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

