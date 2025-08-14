Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 1,050,854 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,050,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,916,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Edison International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,344,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Edison International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Edison International by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

