Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 1,047,701 Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,047,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after buying an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $142,500,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $136,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

NYSE FTV opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

