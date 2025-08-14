Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

