NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 360.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 97,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 280,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,230,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,620,000 after acquiring an additional 970,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 51.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

