NFP Retirement Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $378.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.83. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $328.24 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

