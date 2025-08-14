NFP Retirement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NFP Retirement Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

ADBE stock opened at $351.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

