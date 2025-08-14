Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.45 and last traded at $91.89, with a volume of 1816366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.
Newegg Commerce Stock Up 24.8%
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newegg Commerce
In other news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 138,757 shares of Newegg Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $5,873,583.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,099,985.89. The trade was a 4.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,122,119 shares of company stock worth $36,361,527 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
