Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.45 and last traded at $91.89, with a volume of 1816366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 24.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newegg Commerce

In other news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 138,757 shares of Newegg Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $5,873,583.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,099,985.89. The trade was a 4.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,122,119 shares of company stock worth $36,361,527 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

About Newegg Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

