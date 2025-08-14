NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partners cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.58. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 42.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 788.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

