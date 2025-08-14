Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pixelworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 225,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 309,594 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

