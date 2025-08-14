Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

Navigator has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. Navigator has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

About Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

