National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,148 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 77,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $445,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,203 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 807,610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,032,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RIO opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.