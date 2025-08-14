National Bank of Canada FI Sells 9,960 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,476,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,243,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,537,000 after buying an additional 1,397,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,631,000 after buying an additional 1,268,401 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $91.96 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

