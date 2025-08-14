National Bank of Canada FI Sells 19,395 Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of Hecla Mining worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.27. Hecla Mining Company has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the sale, the vice president owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

