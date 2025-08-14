National Bank of Canada FI Sells 14,849 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

