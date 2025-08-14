National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $56,584,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 30,785.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $16,497,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $12,203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,505,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,764 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $1,760,533.92. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,380,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,537,019. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $15,433,529. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $261.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

