National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.