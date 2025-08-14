National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 7,932 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,533,000 after buying an additional 236,118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 25,960.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,693,000 after buying an additional 182,761 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after buying an additional 138,191 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 271,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,329,000 after buying an additional 111,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.70.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $189.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.99 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

