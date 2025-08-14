National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.