National Bank of Canada FI Buys 22,053 Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Revvity were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revvity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,326 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,821 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 15,023.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter worth $27,282,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Shares of RVTY opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

