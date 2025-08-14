National Bank of Canada FI Buys 16,702 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,165,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,048,000 after buying an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,774,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $4,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,420,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,305,648. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,847 shares of company stock worth $66,534,847 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 4.8%

JBL opened at $219.18 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.03. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.