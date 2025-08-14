monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

monday.com stock opened at $178.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.87 and its 200-day moving average is $275.46. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com has a 12 month low of $171.54 and a 12 month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

