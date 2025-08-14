Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,573,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,582,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,835,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 839,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get GSR III Acquisition Corp. - Ordinary Shares alerts:

GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ GSRT opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares

GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Profile

(Free Report)

GSR III Acquisition Corp engages in the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or reorganization with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSR III Acquisition Corp. - Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR III Acquisition Corp. - Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.