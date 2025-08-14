Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $74,180,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 444,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,587,000 after purchasing an additional 417,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,238.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 383,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of AOS opened at $73.66 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.