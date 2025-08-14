Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GP-Act III Acquisition by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in GP-Act III Acquisition by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,422,000.

NASDAQ GPAT opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GP-Act III Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 23, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

