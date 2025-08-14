Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Micron Technology by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $369,191,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.7%

MU stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.