Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Interface by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $15,505,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $2,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interface by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,035,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 65,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,200. This represents a 54.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,913 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $375.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

