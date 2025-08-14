Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after acquiring an additional 367,703 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 961,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.57.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.1%

Burlington Stores stock opened at $287.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

