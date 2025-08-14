Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $718,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 186,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 73,045 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.