Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

