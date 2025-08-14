Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

NYSE:BA opened at $233.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.69. The company has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

