MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.9%

MGEE stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. MGE Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.