Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $398,090.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $398,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Monday, August 4th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $393,054.42.

On Monday, July 28th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total value of $365,213.97.

On Monday, July 14th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67.

On Monday, June 30th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $383,081.49.

On Monday, June 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total value of $353,353.99.

On Monday, June 16th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total value of $361,522.59.

On Monday, June 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $360,866.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.93, for a total value of $333,428.81.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $780.08 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $795.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $720.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,603,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.