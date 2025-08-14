Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,642,696.74. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

