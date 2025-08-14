Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $236.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $160.94 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.85.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

