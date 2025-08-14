Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Plans $0.05 Half year 25 Dividend

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a half year 25 dividend on Thursday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd.
Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance
Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$298.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.18. Madison Pacific Properties has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$7.08.
Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile
