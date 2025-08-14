Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Plans $0.05 Half year 25 Dividend

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a half year 25 dividend on Thursday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$298.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.18. Madison Pacific Properties has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$7.08.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

