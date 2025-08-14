M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 billion. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Research analysts anticipate that M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

