Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 13,404 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Assurant accounts for about 2.3% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $150,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 192.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 312.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 47.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $213.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.15 and a 200 day moving average of $199.26. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $1,209,909. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Stephens began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

