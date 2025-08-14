Lyrical Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $69,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 761.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. Concentrix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $28,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,198.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

