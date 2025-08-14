Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $123.40 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,615 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up 1.9% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Henry Schein worth $123,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 714.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.2%

HSIC stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.