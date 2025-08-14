Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,538,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,639 shares during the period. Gen Digital accounts for 3.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.39% of Gen Digital worth $226,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Up 1.0%

GEN opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

