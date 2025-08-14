LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) versus Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Financial Survey

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Superior Group of Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Superior Group of Companies pays out 109.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Superior Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 3 2 4 3.11 Superior Group of Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Superior Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.77%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies 1.44% 4.22% 2.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Superior Group of Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $91.64 billion 3.01 $13.58 billion N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $565.68 million 0.35 $12.00 million $0.51 24.37

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Group of Companies.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Olehenriksen brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand and hotels under the Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was founded in 1365 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, CID Resources and Wink, and Carhartt brand names. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

